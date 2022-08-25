×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Irate DA leader quits party during TimesLIVE interview, joins ActionSA

25 August 2022 - 17:43

Another week, another prominent DA resignation...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. DA suspends trio suspected of ActionSA recruitments Politics
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | ‘Blaxit’ from DA raises some troubling questions Opinion
  3. 'I don’t have faith in how they're conducting themselves': Mbali Ntuli not ... Politics
  4. DA smells Gauteng metros ‘coup’ while EFF begins talks with ANC Politics

Most read

  1. Irate DA leader quits party during TimesLIVE interview, joins ActionSA Politics
  2. PODCAST | EXPLAINED: Why EFF had last say in AfriForum hate speech case Politics
  3. Ukraine ambassador to SA says Russia will pay for what it’s doing to her country Politics
  4. PODCAST | Three reasons Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba's rant is ... Politics
  5. Red tape, poor co-ordination, tedious procedures behind state’s sluggish flood ... Politics

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court