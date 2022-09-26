But Ramaphosa must not think he is getting a “free pass” by being endorsed for a second term, Panyaza warned, because it comes with terms and conditions.
Panyaza Lesufi urges second term at ANC helm for Ramaphosa
While praising Madikizela-Mandela for being an inspiration to the downtrodden, Gauteng chair also steals opportunity to endorse the president
The 86th birthday celebration for late ANC activist and leader Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto on Monday turned into a ceremony to endorse party boss Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term at Luthuli House.
Ramaphosa, who was the main speaker at the gathering, used the opportunity to put up a brave face for the ANC's electoral fortunes in Gauteng in the 2024 national and provincial polls.
As the build-up to the party's December elective conference intensifies, Panyaza Lesufi, ANC provincial chairperson , said there was no confusion that Ramaphosa must be given another shot as president.
“As members of the leadership of the ANC in this province we have taken a sober decision that as we enter Nasrec for the December conference there is only one leader to lead the ANC and that person is Cyril Ramaphosa..
Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election bid gets boost from Gauteng
“We are saying that not because we hate other leaders, but because we want him to conclude what he has started.
“It is comrade President Ramaphosa that attracted billions of investments during the investment conference and those investments. Most of them will benefit the people of Gauteng.”
Lesufi believes the criminal justice system has been strengthened under Ramaphosa's stewardship.
Ramaphosa also led from the front during the Covid-19 pandemic.
But Ramaphosa must not think he is getting a “free pass” by being endorsed for a second term, Panyaza warned, because it comes with terms and conditions.
He must attend to the energy crisis and scrap e-tolls in Gauteng.
“President, we are humbled by the way you are handling yourself. We are humbled that even when the enemy is throwing things at you, you humble yourself and co-operate with everyone, and for that we believe you should lead us,” said Lesufi.
Ramaphosa said as the party continues to “claim” Madikizela-Mandela as their own and honour her, the ANC should retain control of the Gauteng government after the 2024 elections.
The ANC should also wrest power from the multiparty coalition in Johannesburg to accelerate service delivery and development in areas such as Soweto.
“In 2024, the ANC must be in government in Gauteng and we are going to achieve that. In 2024, we must have a clear majority in Gauteng. We are the ANC and we will not be defeated. We are going to win by hook or [by] crook.
“The other important thing is that the City of Johannesburg must come back to ANC rule.”
He lauded Madikizela-Mandela as an inspiration to the downtrodden.
She had achieved a lot as an activist against gender-based violence and other forms of oppression during her lifetime.
ANC leaders could learn a lot from her legacy by prioritising the “strengthening of the ANC” and working hard to end factionalism.
“The ANC lived in her. That is why we remember mama Winnie with great respect, for she was the mother of the nation,” said Ramaphosa, who also announced the Madikizela-Mandela home in Soweto will be turned into a heritage site.
