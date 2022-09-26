Politics

Road to Nasrec December 2022

The scuffle for the ANC purse: Andile Lungisa says opponents are his juniors

The race for the governing party's top six is heating up between the three 'young leaders' who are promising radical changes

26 September 2022 - 14:33 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA and KGOTHATSO MADISA

The jostle for the ANC’s purse has exposed cracks in relationships...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Pule Mabe shares how he'd turn ANC finances around as treasurer-general Politics
  2. Godongwana throws his hat in the ring for ANC treasurer-general position Politics
  3. ‘Once I’m nominated, nobody can stop me’: Magashule ‘ready to stand’ at ANC ... Politics
  4. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  5. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | Lofty ideals for the ANC, but will anyone take them to ... Opinion
  6. No reprieve for ANC members affected by step aside rule, even if it’s kicked ... Politics

Most read

  1. Marching to the beat of their own drum: branches go against ANC Gauteng PEC ... Politics
  2. Godongwana throws his hat in the ring for ANC treasurer-general position Politics
  3. New ANC NEC nomination rules close out Ace and state capture suspects Politics
  4. Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps Politics
  5. PODCAST | Shooting the breeze: Cope, Transnet executives, Afrophobia and ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...