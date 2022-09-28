Scopa rejects Blade Nzimande's request to keep forensic report into NSF 'graft' under wraps
Department is yet to engage all the people named in the report
28 September 2022 - 15:50
Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has rejected higher education minister Blade Nzimande’s request to keep a forensic report on possible corruption in the National Skills Fund (NSF) under wraps...
