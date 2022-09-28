Politics

Scopa rejects Blade Nzimande's request to keep forensic report into NSF 'graft' under wraps

Department is yet to engage all the people named in the report

28 September 2022 - 15:50
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has rejected higher education minister Blade Nzimande’s request to keep a forensic report on possible corruption in the National Skills Fund (NSF) under wraps...

