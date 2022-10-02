Ramaphosa to indicate his availability for a second term in December
The Chiawecca branch nominated the president for re-election and existing party treasurer Paul Mashatile to be his deputy
02 October 2022 - 20:30
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says he will make his intentions known on whether he is available to serve for a second term at the party’s upcoming 55th national elective conference in December...
Ramaphosa to indicate his availability for a second term in December
The Chiawecca branch nominated the president for re-election and existing party treasurer Paul Mashatile to be his deputy
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says he will make his intentions known on whether he is available to serve for a second term at the party’s upcoming 55th national elective conference in December...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos