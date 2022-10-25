Politics

ANC denounces mud-slinging by former presidents against Ramaphosa

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma should allow law enforcement authorities the space to do their work

25 October 2022 - 16:51

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has called out former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma for having “public spats” with party president Cyril Ramaphosa...

