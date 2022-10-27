Politics

Worthwhile taxpayer burden? These are the provincial legislature costs

The question of scrapping what Bantu Holomisa calls ‘glorified homelands’ resurfaces after the finance minister’s parliamentary reply

27 October 2022 - 21:16

Calls to scrap SA’s nine provinces have been a feature of politics for more than 20 years, with the Azanian People's Organisation describing them as a heavy burden on the taxpayer as long ago as 2001...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MID-TERM BUDGET | Enoch Godongwana supports imposition of wage increase for ... Business Times
  2. MID-TERM BUDGET | R2bn to fix gutted parliamentary precinct Business Times
  3. MID-TERM BUDGET | State finds cash to pay best brains for state capture, ... Politics

Most read

  1. ANC denounces mud-slinging by former presidents against Ramaphosa Politics
  2. OPINION | What's the meaning of Zuma’s weekend rant? Politics
  3. The only beneficiary of coalitions falling apart is the ANC: ActionSA chair Politics
  4. Nineteen teachers struck off the roll, most for sexual misconduct Politics
  5. My house and the House are separate: DA’s Mileham rejects Mkhwebane’s call for ... Politics

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...