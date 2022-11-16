ANC new blood push to bar old guard from leadership
The December conference is being asked to accept a policy excluding those older than 65 from leadership positions
16 November 2022 - 17:27 By KGOTHATSO MADISA and MAWANDE AMASHABALALA
A bruising battle looms at the ANC national conference next month as the younger generation moves to exclude the old guard from leadership...
