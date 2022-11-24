Ramaphosa 'disappointed' at decision to free Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Waluś
But on the Supreme Court's dismissal of Jacob Zuma's appeal, president says the law must take its course
24 November 2022 - 16:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed disappointment at the Constitutional Court's decision to release Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś on parole. ..
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed disappointment at the Constitutional Court's decision to release Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś on parole. ..
