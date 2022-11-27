Politics

Corruption is worse than apartheid because it betrays the majority: acting PP

‘Where’s the political will to turn off the taps?’ asks Kholeka Gcaleka

27 November 2022 - 20:02 By Lwazi Hlangu

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka believes corruption by political leaders is another form of oppression for a country still trying to overcome apartheid...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The ANC has finally moved on from the Zuma family Opinion & Analysis
  2. MEC Sboniso Duma proposes sovereign fund for KZN Politics
  3. MAC MAHARAJ | We can't leave fight against corruption to the government Opinion
  4. Major cash flush for Sascoc as it adopts revamped constitution Sport
  5. Ramaphosa eyes second term as ANC president, says he wants to ‘finish what he ... Politics
  6. Johannesburg high court 'vindicates' corruption buster Shadrack Sibiya South Africa
  7. Work under way to improve the situation at Eskom: presidency South Africa
  8. 'Arrogant' public representatives must be recalled, says Zweli Mkhize Politics

Most read

  1. Opponents’ plan to topple Ramaphosa as ANC boss is foiled for now Politics
  2. Ramaphosa 'disappointed' at decision to free Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Waluś Politics
  3. Presidential adviser Chauke, KZN’s Ntuli surprise with top 6 nominations Politics
  4. Corruption is worse than apartheid because it betrays the majority: acting PP Politics
  5. Salary changes for mayors, speakers and other top officials — here’s what they ... Politics

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK