Reprimand + R18k fine for Western Cape deputy speaker Beverley Schäfer who wouldn’t return a state BMW

Probe finds that Beverley Schäfer’s continued use of the vehicle in 2019 cost the legislature R158,297.86

08 December 2022 - 16:25
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

The Western Cape legislature’s conduct committee has found deputy speaker Beverley Schäfer guilty of refusing to return a state car she previously used as the MEC of economic opportunities...

