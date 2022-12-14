I was locked out, says Lindiwe Sisulu on why she missed crucial Phala Phala report vote
The tourism minister is shocked that members have been threatened with their jobs for not toeing the party line
14 December 2022 - 18:17
Tourism minister and ANC NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu slammed the decision to force ANC MPs to vote against the section 89 panel report debated in parliament on Tuesday. ..
I was locked out, says Lindiwe Sisulu on why she missed crucial Phala Phala report vote
The tourism minister is shocked that members have been threatened with their jobs for not toeing the party line
Tourism minister and ANC NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu slammed the decision to force ANC MPs to vote against the section 89 panel report debated in parliament on Tuesday. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos