Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | EXPLAINED: Why Bongani Baloyi resigned from ActionSA and what the repercussions are

Eusebius McKaiser unpacks the implications for the party and opposition politics

13 March 2023 - 20:30
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser has followed the story of internal disagreements within ActionSA closely. In this explainer episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE (https://iono.fm/c/6793), he details how the Gauteng leader of ActionSA came to his decision to resign from the party...

