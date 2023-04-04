Politics

Instability in Gauteng metros is compromising local government — Samwu

Union in Gauteng says appointments are delayed, labour issues not resolved and corruption takes place due to political instability

04 April 2023 - 16:10

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) in Gauteng has lamented the political instability in Gauteng’s three metros, saying it has compromised the working environment for its members, weakened labour relations and created more space for corruption...

