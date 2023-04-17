Politics

Stan Mathabatha likely to survive the chop, for now

Limpopo ANC chair and premier cannot be removed for backing Zweli Mkhize at December elective conference, says SG Fikile Mbalula

17 April 2023 - 12:17

ANC Limpopo chair and premier Stan Mathabatha and his provincial executive committee (PEC) are likely to survive the chop, at least for now...

