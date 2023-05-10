Politics

Gordhan sanctioned De Ruyter’s private intelligence operation, suggests former Eskom board chair

The intelligence probe has become a hot potato as law enforcement and Eskom distance themselves from the process

10 May 2023 - 18:53
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Former Eskom interim board chairperson Prof Malegapuru Makgoba has suggested that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan sanctioned intelligence gathering by the utility’s former boss Andre de Ruyter as they battled to deal with criminal activity at the entity...

