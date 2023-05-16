ANC gets disclaimer over ‘direct funding compliance’ for missing deadline
By law, the deadline for submission of audited annual financial statements by political parties is September 30 each year
16 May 2023 - 20:48 By Luyolo Mkentane
The ANC, which is rocked by governance, administrative and financial challenges, has received a disclaimer — the worst possible audit outcome — after failing to meet a September 30 2022 deadline to submit financial statements relating to direct funding to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC)...
