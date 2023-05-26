Senior ANC NEC members embroiled in battle for control of youth league
Head of organising Mduduzi Manana accused of sidelining NYTT convener Xola Nqola
26 May 2023 - 11:32
There is a renewed battle for the soul of the ANC Youth League by senior party members as the structure moves towards its elective conference next month...
Senior ANC NEC members embroiled in battle for control of youth league
Head of organising Mduduzi Manana accused of sidelining NYTT convener Xola Nqola
There is a renewed battle for the soul of the ANC Youth League by senior party members as the structure moves towards its elective conference next month...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos