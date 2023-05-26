Politics

Senior ANC NEC members embroiled in battle for control of youth league

Head of organising Mduduzi Manana accused of sidelining NYTT convener Xola Nqola

26 May 2023 - 11:32

There is a renewed battle for the soul of the ANC Youth League by senior party members as the structure moves towards its elective conference next month...

