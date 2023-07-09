‘I’m the only one who could remove him’: Ramaphosa says Mashatile is not on his way out
NEC member Bejani Chauke has dismissed the rumours that he has been plotting against Mashatile by leaking damaging stories about him
09 July 2023 - 18:52
President Cyril Ramaphosa says there are no plans in the works to remove Paul Mashatile as his deputy president...
