Lady R investigation expected to be finished next week, says Presidency
‘They’ll then have two weeks to compile their report before submission to the president,’ Vincent Magwenya
12 July 2023 - 22:06
The panel investigating whether arms were loaded onto the Russian ship Lady R in Simon’s Town in December is expected to finish its work next week, the Presidency said on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.