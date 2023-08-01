ANC Joburg MMC accused of soliciting funds for youth league conference
ActionSA has reported MMC Nomoya Mnisi to the police for criminal investigation
01 August 2023 - 14:21
Joburg economic development MMC Nomoya Mnisi has been accused of attempting to solicit just under R1m from the city’s coffers to cater for delegates at the recent ANC Joburg regional conference...
