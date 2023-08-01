Politics

ANC Joburg MMC accused of soliciting funds for youth league conference

ActionSA has reported MMC Nomoya Mnisi to the police for criminal investigation

01 August 2023 - 14:21
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Joburg economic development MMC Nomoya Mnisi has been accused of attempting to solicit just under R1m from the city’s coffers to cater for delegates at the recent ANC Joburg regional conference...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. From ‘act of God’ to ‘scammer’ claims: 5 things to know about new Joburg mayor ... Politics
  2. Jacob Zuma’s daughter to serve on ANC regional executive committee Politics
  3. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics

Latest

  1. ANC Joburg MMC accused of soliciting funds for youth league conference Politics
  2. National dialogue on coalition governments to pave the way for legislation Politics
  3. Russia-Africa Summit: five things African leaders must achieve Politics
  4. ‘It’s the choice of women’: Bathabile Dlamini on 170-vote conference drubbing Politics
  5. ANC’s biggest mistake was to not vet who comes into its system, says youth ... Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...