Politics

ANC slams DA-led Tshwane over R215m irregular expenditure in Q4

Councillor blasts the DA-led multiparty coalition for squandering money

12 September 2023 - 21:09
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

This cash-strapped city of Tshwane racked up more than R215m in irregular expenditure during the last quarter of the 2022/23 financial year...

