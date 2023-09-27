Politics

DA threatens no confidence vote in North West premier over three months’ sick leave

ANC refuted suspicions the party planned to replace Maape with ANC North West chairperson Nono Maloyi

27 September 2023 - 21:24 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER

It remains unclear when North West premier Bushy Maape is likely to return to office after being on sick leave for more than three months after a surgical procedure in June. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. DA threatens no confidence vote in North West premier over three months’ sick ... Politics
  2. Soaring medico-legal claims threaten service delivery: deputy health minister Politics
  3. ‘Disruptive’ case against EFF MPs postponed to next month Politics
  4. ‘If necessary, we will call in the army on construction mafia,’ warns Sihle ... Politics
  5. ANC bosses want a re-run of Ekurhuleni May conference Politics

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives