Gauteng MEC puts stamp on board appointments of alleged state capture enablers
Some of the controversial figures appointed to the agencies are implicated in the state capture report, including former finance minister Des van Rooyen
05 October 2023 - 22:37
Alleged and isolated state capture enablers, who are also linked to the now defeated RET faction of the ANC, have made a spectacular return to positions of power and influence, at least in the Gauteng provincial government...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.