Politics

City of Joburg in R2.9m catering and hospitality debt

Finance department dismisses claims city is broke, says non-payment a ‘delay’

11 October 2023 - 17:21
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

All hospitality and catering services to the City of Joburg have been suspended by Joburg Theatre’s Stages restaurant due to non-payment by the municipality...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Joburg, how do I love thee? Lifestyle
  2. System not collapsing despite immense strain to several reservoirs, towers, ... South Africa
  3. Joburg Water urged to balance spend on new structures with fixing the old South Africa
  4. Egoli Gas defends decision to stop supplying some Joburg east customers South Africa

Latest

  1. City of Joburg in R2.9m catering and hospitality debt Politics
  2. Mantashe in looming showdown with ANCYL over youth representation Politics
  3. DA red-cards Maritzburg’s R27m support for Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM Politics
  4. Scopa gives no-show Eskom cop last chance to appear before it Politics
  5. Little mention of ANC manifesto review as Mbalula woos KwaZulu-Natal voters Politics

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival