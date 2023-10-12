Politics

Ramaphosa moots women empowerment bill

For South Africa to progress we must empower women of all races, president tells MPs during Q&A session

12 October 2023 - 21:10
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants his administration to introduce law that will clamp down on state institutions and public officials who do not take the empowerment of women seriously...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Like it or not, some info on Lady R will remain a secret: Ramaphosa tells MPs Politics
  2. RECORDED | Ramaphosa answers questions in the NCOP Politics
  3. SA ready to share its lessons on conflict resolution amid deadly Israeli-Hamas ... Politics

Latest

  1. Ramaphosa moots women empowerment bill Politics
  2. Bankrupt SABC presents parliament with secret turnaround plan Politics
  3. IN PICS | 'We will not be silent': Durban protesters show support for Palestine Politics
  4. City of Joburg in R2.9m catering and hospitality debt Politics
  5. Mantashe in looming showdown with ANCYL over youth representation Politics

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...