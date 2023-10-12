Ramaphosa moots women empowerment bill
For South Africa to progress we must empower women of all races, president tells MPs during Q&A session
12 October 2023 - 21:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa wants his administration to introduce law that will clamp down on state institutions and public officials who do not take the empowerment of women seriously...
