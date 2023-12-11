Politics

Bill to establish SOE holding company ready for parliament

The holding company will ensure effective oversight of SOCs and separate the operational, regulatory and policy-making roles of the government

11 December 2023 - 15:47
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet has approved, for introduction to parliament, the National State Enterprises Bill which proposes the establishment of a holding company to house all the assets of state-owned companies (SOCs), replacing the department of public enterprises...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Presidency minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media Politics
  2. Cabinet endorses PetroSA deal with Russia's Gazprombank to restart Mossel Bay ... Politics
  3. WATCH | Could this be our next president? Roger Jardine speaks to Sunday Times Politics
  4. SAM MKOKELI | New SABC CEO has work cut out in standing up to Luthuli House Opinion
  5. PARMI NATESAN | How to appoint the right people to save our ailing SOEs Opinion
  6. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Without urgent reform, Transnet will crash the economy Opinion

Most read

  1. Bill to establish SOE holding company ready for parliament Politics
  2. SA politicians vs judges: new book defends the constitution Politics
  3. R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers Politics
  4. South Africa’s immigration proposals are based on false claims and poor logic: ... Politics
  5. I fixed Medupi, then they drop-kicked me: Eskom exec Politics

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism