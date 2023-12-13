The IFP has concluded its first national policy conference in more than a decade, coming out with key proposals after two days of talks in Empangeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
The party hopes its new policies will be favourable to voters as it seeks to increase its national support and, most importantly, reclaim control of the provincial government from the ANC.
Some its key policy proposals:
ON CRIME:
The IFP wants the powers of the SAPS to be devolved to provinces. It argues that this will give provincial governments better control of policing and improve the SAPS' strategic planning and resource allocations. The DA, which governs the Western Cape, has long been calling for a similar shift.
EDUCATION:
The IFP is in favour of free, quality basic and higher education.
The party says there is a need to overhaul the basic education curriculum. The IFP wants to do away with life orientation as a learning area, and instead introduce practical skills to equip pupils with post-schooling job opportunities. The IFP wants Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges to be better resourced and promoted as an alternative to academic university streams.
THE ENERGY CRISIS:
The IFP believes political interference has ruined many state-owned enterprises. The party's conference has resolved to support meritocracy for deployment — with a strong mention of Eskom. The party, however, discouraged abandoning traditional sources of energy. It wants coal and nuclear to be the country’s primary sources of electricity — with green options such as wind remaining supplementary.
Here’s the IFP’s offering to voters after its first policy indaba in a decade
The first national policy conference in more than 10 years wrapped up after a two-day run
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The IFP has concluded its first national policy conference in more than a decade, coming out with key proposals after two days of talks in Empangeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
The party hopes its new policies will be favourable to voters as it seeks to increase its national support and, most importantly, reclaim control of the provincial government from the ANC.
Some its key policy proposals:
ON CRIME:
The IFP wants the powers of the SAPS to be devolved to provinces. It argues that this will give provincial governments better control of policing and improve the SAPS' strategic planning and resource allocations. The DA, which governs the Western Cape, has long been calling for a similar shift.
EDUCATION:
The IFP is in favour of free, quality basic and higher education.
The party says there is a need to overhaul the basic education curriculum. The IFP wants to do away with life orientation as a learning area, and instead introduce practical skills to equip pupils with post-schooling job opportunities. The IFP wants Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges to be better resourced and promoted as an alternative to academic university streams.
THE ENERGY CRISIS:
The IFP believes political interference has ruined many state-owned enterprises. The party's conference has resolved to support meritocracy for deployment — with a strong mention of Eskom. The party, however, discouraged abandoning traditional sources of energy. It wants coal and nuclear to be the country’s primary sources of electricity — with green options such as wind remaining supplementary.
WATCH | IFP president Velenkosi Hlabisa addresses party policy conference
HEALTHCARE:
The IFP says it supports universal health access but rejects the NHI bill in its current form, for its “poor funding model that provides no clear role for private healthcare service providers and no open or transparent consultation with medical practitioners and other stakeholders in the health space”. The NHI was passed by the National Council of Provinces last week after it was earlier adopted by the National Assembly.
Rather the IFP decided on adequately resourced public hospitals, more clinics and mobile clinics and at least two more tertiary hospitals to ease the load on existing ones. The IFP wants the devolution of power from national and provincial districts so as to maximise administrative and operational efficiency to provide adequate care at municipal level.
UNEMPLOYMENT:
The IFP has identified the agricultural sector as a key driver for an inclusive economy. The party has developed a policy that will focus on support for small and medium-sized farmers — with experts available to advise farmers at each municipality.
The IFP youth proposed a R3,000 grant for unemployed graduates. This, according to the party, will help young people to transition into employment. There was no mention of a funding model.
IMMIGRATION CONTROL:
The IFP wants improved border management control with competent personnel. The party wants an independent immigration services inspectorate that will focus on turning around the “undocumented migrant crisis”. It wants to introduce a grace period for undocumented immigrants to present themselves for a thorough assessment of their documents. It also wants visas for people who possess scarce skills only, “retirement visas that are not granted to 22-year-olds” and reservation of jobs, mainly in the hospitality industry.
IFP to push ‘participative politics’ in bid to bolster support for 2024 polls
The policies will be fine-tuned by the IFP’s national council and then adopted.
IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said: “We want voters to know exactly what is possible, exactly what is needed, and exactly what the IFP is doing. Because on that basis, good decisions will be made for the future of South Africa.
“Our country is tired of hearing about the future. We have been told for decades that the future will be better than today. But when is the future coming? The change we want is the change right now,” Hlabisa said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos