Politics

10 parties petition Ramaphosa from signing contested electoral law

Opposition parties complain that the proposed amendments go far beyond regulating and facilitating the inclusion of independent candidates in the electoral system

02 April 2024 - 19:40
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Ten of the 14 political parties represented in parliament have petitioned President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling on him not to sign the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill into law...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 10 parties petition Ramaphosa from signing contested electoral law Politics
  2. Mbeki tears into Zuma, warns voters against MK Party ‘led by people who tried ... Politics
  3. Home renovation documents sink speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula Politics
  4. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  5. Jacob Zuma campaigns on ticket using race, land, same-sex laws as flashpoints Politics

Latest Videos

Israel's military chief says 'misidentification' led to Gaza strikes that ...
South Africa: parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest over graft charges