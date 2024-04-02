10 parties petition Ramaphosa from signing contested electoral law
Opposition parties complain that the proposed amendments go far beyond regulating and facilitating the inclusion of independent candidates in the electoral system
02 April 2024 - 19:40
Ten of the 14 political parties represented in parliament have petitioned President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling on him not to sign the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill into law...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.