Politics

ActionSA hopes to lure cleaners and guards with insourcing promise

Herman Mashaba, who couldn’t attend the event because of health issues, sent a video message

18 April 2024 - 21:32 By LWAZI HLANGU

ActionSA says it will ensure the insourcing of security personnel and cleaning services in eThekwini municipality within the first 100 days of taking office, should it be elected to govern in KwaZulu-Natal...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IEC chair says Constitutional Court case not an attack on Zuma or MK Politics
  2. 'I am unfunded because I am not captured' says independent candidate Anele Mda Politics
  3. Tshwane on financial rescue mission to balance city’s books, says mayor Politics
  4. ActionSA hopes to lure cleaners and guards with insourcing promise Politics
  5. Ramaphosa is using taxpayers’ resources to benefit ANC, says Steenhuisen Politics

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...