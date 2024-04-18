ActionSA hopes to lure cleaners and guards with insourcing promise
Herman Mashaba, who couldn’t attend the event because of health issues, sent a video message
18 April 2024 - 21:32
ActionSA says it will ensure the insourcing of security personnel and cleaning services in eThekwini municipality within the first 100 days of taking office, should it be elected to govern in KwaZulu-Natal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.