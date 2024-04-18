Politics

'I am unfunded because I am not captured' says independent candidate Anele Mda

Mda is among the first beneficiaries of an amendment to the Electoral Act to allow independent candidates to run for parliament

18 April 2024 - 21:31
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Independent candidate Anele Mda believes the lack of donors willing to sponsor her bid to score a seat in the National Assembly is testament to her political independence...

