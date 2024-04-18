'I am unfunded because I am not captured' says independent candidate Anele Mda
Mda is among the first beneficiaries of an amendment to the Electoral Act to allow independent candidates to run for parliament
18 April 2024 - 21:31
Independent candidate Anele Mda believes the lack of donors willing to sponsor her bid to score a seat in the National Assembly is testament to her political independence...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.