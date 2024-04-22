Politics

'No voter confusion over ANC and MKP symbols': ANC loses trademark case

To succeed the ANC had to show the use of the trademark was unauthorised, says Durban high court

22 April 2024 - 11:51 By Tania Broughton

The ANC has lost its court bid to compel political rival the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) to change its name and logo...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa intervenes in unemployed teacher's predicament Politics
  2. Rise Mzansi's Phakama KZN plan promises 400,000 jobs in five years Politics
  3. ANC deserves another chance to govern, says Ntuli Politics
  4. A year on ... Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi looks back, and ahead Politics
  5. Multi-Party Charter presents its solutions to infrastructure woes News

Most read

  1. IEC chair says Constitutional Court case not an attack on Zuma or MK Politics
  2. Ramaphosa intervenes in unemployed teacher's predicament Politics
  3. Parties coining it as donors dole out millions in cash and in kind Politics
  4. Smaller parties that rejected multiparty charter invite have failed the test, ... Politics
  5. 'I am unfunded because I am not captured' says independent candidate Anele Mda Politics

Latest Videos

South Africa: Another loss for ANC to stop former leader Zuma's party from ...
Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets