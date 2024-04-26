Electoral Court gives reasons in MK Party, Zuma elections case
Court says ex-president not 'sentenced' within the meaning of the constitution
26 April 2024 - 16:06
The Electoral Court has delivered its full judgment for why it cleared the way for former president Jacob Zuma to stand for parliament, with three separate judgments from the judges — all agreeing on its earlier order, but for different reasons and agreeing and disagreeing with each other on some aspects. ..
