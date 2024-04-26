Politics

Electoral Court gives reasons in MK Party, Zuma elections case

Court says ex-president not 'sentenced' within the meaning of the constitution

26 April 2024 - 16:06
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The Electoral Court has delivered its full judgment for why it cleared the way for former president Jacob Zuma to stand for parliament, with three separate judgments from the judges — all agreeing on its earlier order, but for different reasons and agreeing and disagreeing with each other on some aspects. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ConCourt has 'constitutional duty' to hear Hlophe, say his lawyers News
  2. ConCourt directs Zuma and MK party to respond to Electoral Commission by ... News
  3. FRANNY RABKIN | ‘No help from parliament’ on Mkhwebane’s exit payout Insight
  4. Court battle over Mkhwebane’s gratuity ‘not ripe for hearing’ News

Most read

  1. MK Party will save black people and bring them real freedom: Jacob Zuma Politics
  2. Chaotic state of Magashule’s party laid bare as cracks in ACT begin to show Politics
  3. Electoral Court gives reasons in MK Party, Zuma elections case Politics
  4. Mbeki says vote ANC, but ask what went wrong in last few years Politics
  5. DA not just bashing ANC but tabling solutions: Msimanga Politics

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi