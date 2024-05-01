Politics

eThekwini ratepayers jubilant after mayor hints city won’t press on with tariff hikes

Association says there would be hell to pay if the city went ahead with the hefty tariff hikes

01 May 2024 - 21:08 By LWAZI HLANGU

Ratepayers and civic organisations rejoiced at eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda's promise that the municipality will address their rate and tariff hike concerns when he presents the budget on Friday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Anger and protest ahead of eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s state of the city ... Politics
  2. Mental evaluation for Durban metro cop accused of killing his pregnant ... South Africa
  3. Black farmers say joining national sugar association hits the sweet spot News
  4. KZN premier is not our power saver, say angry residents who raised funds for ... News
  5. ‘Stop playing hide and seek with us,’ Durban ratepayers rep tells mayor Mxolisi ... South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘Keep searching’ graduate lands her first job after Ramaphosa interaction goes ... Politics
  2. Electoral Court ‘deeply fractured’ in its interpretation of Zuma/MK case: IEC Politics
  3. eThekwini ratepayers jubilant after mayor hints city won’t press on with tariff ... Politics
  4. Mbeki tears into Zuma, warns voters against MK Party ‘led by people who tried ... Politics
  5. Chaotic state of Magashule’s party laid bare as cracks in ACT begin to show Politics

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...