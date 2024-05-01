Politics

‘Keep searching’ graduate lands her first job after Ramaphosa interaction goes viral

Chat with president caught on video helps Slindokuhle Khoza get a job offer

01 May 2024 - 21:13

Slindokuhle Khoza, 23, from Orange Farm, whose interaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa was captured on video on the campaign trail, has landed her first formal job and will start on Thursday. ..

