Nelson Mandela Bay leads charge as election fever builds
More than 600,000 people registered to vote in the metro and the IEC expects registrations to translate into high turnout in Eastern Cape
06 May 2024 - 21:26
An impressive 601,715 people are registered to vote in Nelson Mandela Bay for the May 29 national and provincial elections, with the majority being women...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.