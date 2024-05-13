Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill on Wednesday
Move sets the stage for a protracted fight with business, healthcare professionals and opposition parties
13 May 2024 - 21:45
In the face of growing pressure from within the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday, setting the stage for a protracted fight with business, healthcare professionals and opposition parties...
