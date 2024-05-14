Politics

Outgoing deputy speaker Tsenoli’s advice to new MPs: ‘Mind your health’

14 May 2024 - 21:56
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

After 25 years in parliament, outgoing deputy speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli’s advice to new MPs is: “Mind your health. No matter how fit you are at the moment, keep fit even more, all the time.”..

