Parly committee approves Motsoaledi's electoral reforms panel despite objections from opposition parties
The IFP is not happy with the composition of the panel, while the DA supports only three of the candidates
14 May 2024 - 16:50
Former elections boss Pansy Tlakula, current IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo and former eThekwini city manager Michael Sutcliffe are among nine nominees to serve on the electoral reform consultation panel that will investigate potential electoral reforms after the May 29 general elections...
