Politics

Zuma judgment ‘will not affect the ballot papers’, say IEC and MK Party

The apex court has upheld the IEC's urgent appeal against an Electoral Court ruling that paved the way for Zuma to stand for election in the national assembly as an MP

20 May 2024 - 21:42

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party remain unfazed by the Constitutional Court's ruling on former president Jacob Zuma's eligibility to stand for election as an MP, with both saying the judgment won't affect the ballot papers in any way...

