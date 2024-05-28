Politics

IEC flags 'orchestrated' plan to undermine credibility of elections

IEC head Sy Mamabolo said 937,144 votes were cast over the two-day special voting period, a significant increase from the 2019 elections

28 May 2024 - 21:14
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo believes there is an underhanded, orchestrated attempt to discredit the May 29 elections even before voters make their mark...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Day 1 of special votes sees low turnout with a few hiccups Politics
  2. ‘We won’t behave like spoilt brats or like we’re entitled to anything,’ says ... Politics
  3. Bishop Tsekedi, who supported Zuma and Mogoeng for presidential candidates, now ... Politics
  4. IN PICS | KZN pensioners cast special votes as they cling to hope of being ... Politics
  5. Rise Mzansi aiming for at least 2.5% of national vote Politics

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...