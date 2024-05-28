IEC flags 'orchestrated' plan to undermine credibility of elections
IEC head Sy Mamabolo said 937,144 votes were cast over the two-day special voting period, a significant increase from the 2019 elections
28 May 2024 - 21:14
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo believes there is an underhanded, orchestrated attempt to discredit the May 29 elections even before voters make their mark...
