Politics

‘We won’t behave like spoilt brats or like we’re entitled to anything,’ says EFF’s Marshall Dlamini

Dlamini cautioned people about blocking access to voting stations or not voting as a form of protest

28 May 2024 - 17:38 By LWAZI HLANGU

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it is “concerned” about some of the Electoral Commission of SA's early handling of elections, but has promised to accept the results...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Day 1 of special votes sees low turnout with a few hiccups Politics
  2. ‘We won’t behave like spoilt brats or like we’re entitled to anything,’ says ... Politics
  3. IN PICS | KZN pensioners cast special votes as they cling to hope of being ... Politics
  4. Bishop Tsekedi, who supported Zuma and Mogoeng for presidential candidates, now ... Politics
  5. Rise Mzansi aiming for at least 2.5% of national vote Politics

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...