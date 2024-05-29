Elections 2024 done and dusted: protests, a fatality, technical glitches but a greater turnout than in 2019
Vote counting is expected to get under way on Thursday morning
29 May 2024 - 23:35
The national and provincial elections on Wednesday saw unusually long queues in some metropolitan areas in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape, with some voters in Johannesburg waiting about seven hours in queues before casting their ballots. ..
