It was a ‘hard decision’, but ActionSA wins NomaRally’s vote
The student said from Mnambithi TVET college in Ladysmith said she had based her decision on their promises for higher education
29 May 2024 - 19:40
After T-shirt swapping, criss-crossing from stadium to stadium, carefully listening to what political parties had to say in their manifestos, KwaZulu-Natal's rally queen, Thembeka Dliwako, who was dubbed NomaRally, on Wednesday announced that ActionSA had won her vote. ..
