Alleged MK Party leader Khumalo flees from Joburg court as defiant party members attack
Khumalo's car was pelted with stones by the angry crowd, some of whom were hurling insults at him and gesturing for him to go away
03 June 2024 - 20:10
The founder of the MK Party, Jabulani Khumalo, on Monday had to flee from the Johannesburg high court as a group of MK Party members attacked and stoned his car as he left the court premises...
