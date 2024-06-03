ANC takes first step in talks about talks in separate meetings with DA and EFF
ANC national spokesperson says the party won't comment on the engagements it is having with various political parties until all these are reported to the NEC
03 June 2024 - 16:40
The ANC has met with the EFF and the DA for its first formal meetings with political parties in a bid to form a coalition government after a dismal showing in the elections...
