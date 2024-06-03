Politics

ConCourt to hear EFF's Phala Phala case

The ANC used its majority in parliament to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa, EFF leader Julius Malema says in court papers

03 June 2024 - 20:23
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The Constitutional Court said on Monday it would hear the EFF’s application to set aside parliament’s decision not to refer President Cyril Ramaphosa to an impeachment committee over the Phala Phala scandal. ..

