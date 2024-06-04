MK Party looks outside its structures for a KZN premier candidate
Jacob Zuma’s party fell just short of 50% to secure an outright majority to govern KwaZulu-Natal
04 June 2024 - 18:13
KwaZulu-Natal’s big election “winner”, the MK Party, on Tuesday said it would look outside its ranks for an executive council, prioritising talent, expertise, education and experience to form a government over internal political activists...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.