Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president
The ANC is negotiating with several parties for a possible coalition after failing to secure an absolute majority at last week's polls
05 June 2024 - 21:45
Deputy President Paul Mashatile is said to be worried that those in the ANC pushing for a coalition with the Democratic Alliance are trying to sacrifice him for DA leader John Steenhuisen...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.