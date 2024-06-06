Politics

Government of national unity proposal will kill watchdogs, says ActionSA

Party sees its future role as being a constructive opposition

06 June 2024 - 21:45
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

ActionSA has shut down the idea of a government of national unity that is being mooted after the electoral outcome that resulted in no party winning an outright majority, saying the idea will render opposition watchdogs toothless...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president Politics
  2. MK Party looks outside its structures for a KZN premier candidate Politics
  3. ANC in provinces call for coalition that advances national democratic revolution Politics
  4. Security concerns prompted presidential address on eve of elections, says ... Politics
  5. Cosatu warns of ANC 'flirting' with the DA 'enemy' Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...